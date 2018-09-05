Burundi president hate speech fuelling 'crimes against humanity': UN

UN investigators on Wednesday warned that crimes against humanity and other serious rights violations were continuing unabated in Burundi, blaming in part President Pierre Nkurunziza's repeated calls to hatred and violence.

In its first report last year, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi said it had "reasonable grounds to believe" that government was committing crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, it said such crimes were still ongoing, citing summary executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence.

"Serious human rights violations, including some which constitute crimes against humanity, have continued to be committed in Burundi, in 2017 and 2018," the commission said as it released a fresh report on the situation in the tiny east African nation.

"Some practices, such as the disposal of bodies or operating at night, tend to make these violations less visible. Nevertheless, they are still real," head of the commission Doudou Diene said in a statement.

Burundi plunged into crisis in 2015 after Nkurunziza sought a fiercely contested third term in office that his opponents said was unconstitutional.

Turmoil since then has killed at least 1,200 people, and has forced 400,000 to flee their homes and triggered an investigation by the International Criminal Court.