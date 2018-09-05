Huge fees for Nigerian election hopefuls under fire

Nigeria's two main political parties are asking election hopefuls to pay huge fees for the chance to stand at next year's general election, in a move criticised as favouring the rich and well-connected.

At the last nationwide vote in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of then-president Goodluck Jonathan charged 22-million naira ($61,000) per nomination form.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) of the eventual winner Muhammadu Buhari asked for 27.5-million naira just to stand in the party's presidential primary.

Now, as both parties prepare for polling in February next year, the APC wants an eye-watering 45-million naira per presidential primary candidate, according to newspaper adverts on Wednesday.

Individuals wanting to be selected to run for a governorship post have to pay 22.5-million naira, up from 10-million naira last time round.

The PDP has reduced the cost of its presidential candidate forms to 12-million naira and the selection for a tilt at a governorship from 11-million naira to six-million naira.

But both are still significant sums in a country of more than 180-million where about 87-million live in extreme poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock.

The APC has offered a half-price discount for women and the disabled, while the PDP has made forms free for female candidates, in a move designed to widen representation.