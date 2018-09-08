Angola's ex president steps down as party chief

Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Saturday handed over the reins of the ruling MPLA party to President Joao Lourenco after dominating politics for nearly four decades.

"Today, with my head up, I leave and pass on the baton to comrade Joao Lourenco," dos Santos told crowds at the ruling party headquarters in Luanda, the capital of the oil-rich southern African country.

"Today in this sixth congress is a new era, which means that the new president must mobilise the militant mass to obtain new victory," he added. The passing of the baton between the two men is the climax of a handover marked by barely disguised friction and new policies challenging dos Santos's legacy. As his rule came to an end, dos Santos said he wanted to be remembered for his dignified exit from the office he held since 1979.