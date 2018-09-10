Jordan defends non-arrest of Bashir before ICC

Long-time Sudanese leader Bashir jetted into Jordan in March last year to attend an annual Arab League summit, despite opposition from human rights groups and two ICC warrants out for his arrest.

But on Monday Amman's representative Mahmoud Daifallah Mahmoud Hmoud said the ICC's "pre-trial chamber erred in its conclusions".

Jordan "regards Omar al-Bashir as a sitting head of state and therefore immune to arrest", based on the international legal principle of comity between states.

"Jordan fully subscribes to the importance of the fight against impunity and the need to punish those responsible for crimes within the jurisdiction of the court," he said. "However, this cannot be done at the expense of fundamental rules and principles of international law aimed at securing peaceful relations among states," he said.

Judges will during the next five days listen to complex legal arguments which touches a crucial aspect of the ICC's work, namely whether a head of state can indeed be arrested and handed over to the ICC, set up in 2002 to try the world's worst crimes.