New government seeks return to Zim dollar

Zimbabwe's newly sworn-in finance minister said on Monday he planned to reintroduce the Zimbabwe dollar and accelerate plans to repay the country's debt in a bid to revive the battered economy.

The country abandoned its currency after it spiralled out of control between 2008 and 2009 during the rule of Robert Mugabe.

The country adopted the US greenback and other foreign currencies, including the rand. But a few years later, with the economy in tatters, US bank notes started to run short.

In 2016, Mugabe's government tried to tackle the chronic shortage of US banknotes by introducing a parallel token currency called "bond notes", theoretically worth the same as a US dollar. But the bond notes are in reality worth far less.

"Ultimately, I want to be very clear, I want to see the Zimbabwe dollar come back, the sovereign currency," the new finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, said shortly after he was sworn in.