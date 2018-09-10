Twenty dead in aeroplane crash in South Sudan

A plane crash in South Sudan killed 20 people, including an Anglican bishop and four foreigners, regional spokesman Taban Abel Aguek has said.

Three survived when a small plane crashed into a lake close to Yirol in the centre of the country on Sunday morning.

"Among the dead, 16 are South Sudanese nationals while four are foreigners including the pilot and the co-pilot, who are Sudanese. One Ugandan and an Ethiopian also died in the crash," Abel said in an update on Monday.