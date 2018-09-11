Africa

Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border points after 20 years

11 September 2018 - 15:44 By Reuters
Eritrea's president Isaias Afwerki (r) and Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed (l) arrive for an inauguration ceremony marking the reopening of the Eritrean embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 16.
Eritrea's president Isaias Afwerki (r) and Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed (l) arrive for an inauguration ceremony marking the reopening of the Eritrean embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 16.
Image: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea re-opened crossing points on their shared border for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday, cementing a stunning reconciliation and giving Addis Ababa a direct route to its former foe's Red Sea ports.

Thousands of people from both countries watched one ceremony in Zalambessa, an Ethiopian border town that was reduced to rubble soon after hostilities between the neighbours broke out in 1998.

Soldiers and civilians waving Ethiopian and Eritrean flags lined the road as Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki opened the frontier in a ceremony broadcast live on Ethiopian state TV.

"This is the happiest day of my life," said Ruta Haddis, an Eritrean from the town of Senafe just across the frontier. "I never thought this would take place in my lifetime."

Eritrea dares to dream of change as peace with Ethiopia dawns

Crushed tanks and trucks destroyed in Eritrea's war for independence from Ethiopia are piled up on the outskirts of Asmara, a rusting testament to a ...
News
1 month ago

Ethiopia and Eritrea declare war over, promise peace and shared ports

Ethiopia and Eritrea declared their "state of war" over on Monday and agreed to open embassies, develop ports and resume flights, concrete signs of a ...
News
2 months ago

The war over their border and other issues killed an estimated 80,000 people before fighting ended in 2000 in a contested peace deal.

Tensions burned on over the position of the frontier - until Abiy offered to end the military standoff this year as part of a package of reforms that have reshaped the political landscape in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

The two leaders opened another frontier crossing at Bure, Eritrea's information minister Yemane Meskel said in a tweet.

The Debay Sima-Bure crossing leads to the port of Assab in Eritrea's east, while its Massawa port is directly north of the Serha-Zalambessa connection.

Ethiopia, a rising economic power with 100 million people, had been almost entirely dependent on tiny neighbour Djibouti for access to the Red Sea access since 1998.

Pictures posted online by Abiy's chief of staff showed the leaders talking and walking side by side in Bure - Abiy in camouflaged military fatigues and Isaias wearing sandals and a safari suit.

The Bure region saw some of the fiercest fighting during the 1998-2000 war.

Somalia and Eritrea re-establish diplomatic ties

The presidents of Somalia and Eritrea on Monday signed an agreement to re-establish diplomatic ties after more than a decade of animosity, in the ...
News
1 month ago

The Eritrean and Ethiopian leaders have moved swiftly to end two decades of hostility since signing a breakthrough agreement in Asmara on July 9 to restore ties.

Eritrea reopened its embassy in Ethiopia in July, and Ethiopia reciprocated last week and the two countries have resumed flights. The two leaders also celebrated Ethiopian new year 2011 together at the border with their troops on Tuesday, Abiy's chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, said.

For Ethiopia's Abiy, big reforms carry big risks

Ethiopia's new prime minister Abiy Ahmed has announced a flurry of reforms to reshape the nation but implementing them will be harder, analysts say.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Data may fall as Icasa mulls regulating prices South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shootout between cops and robbers in Fourways South Africa
  3. Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk Lifestyle
  4. Young Palestinians see little hope 25 years after Oslo Accords World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
Williams fined after controversial US Open final
X