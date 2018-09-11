Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border points after 20 years

The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea re-opened crossing points on their shared border for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday, cementing a stunning reconciliation and giving Addis Ababa a direct route to its former foe's Red Sea ports.

Thousands of people from both countries watched one ceremony in Zalambessa, an Ethiopian border town that was reduced to rubble soon after hostilities between the neighbours broke out in 1998.

Soldiers and civilians waving Ethiopian and Eritrean flags lined the road as Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki opened the frontier in a ceremony broadcast live on Ethiopian state TV.

"This is the happiest day of my life," said Ruta Haddis, an Eritrean from the town of Senafe just across the frontier. "I never thought this would take place in my lifetime."