International court sentences Bemba to time served

The International Criminal Court on Monday sentenced Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba to a €300,000 fine and a 12 month sentence for witness tampering, but his sentence was reduced to zero due to time already served.

Bemba was acquitted of war crimes on appeal in June, but had already been convicted on the lesser charge of witness tampering during his trial.

The politician has been barred from standing in December's presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo because of the conviction.