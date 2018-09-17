Kenyan runner hit by car in ill-fated Colombian half-marathon

Africa

Kenyan athletes Joseph Kiprono (L) and Daniel Muindi run the 21km race at the Medellin Flowers Marathon, in the Colombian city of Medellin on September 16, 2018.
Image: Joaquin SARMIENTO / AFP

Kenyan athlete Joseph Kiprono was knocked down by a car Sunday as he was leading a half-marathon in Colombia in which another competitor collapsed and died, the organisers said.

Kiprono -- a previous winner of the event -- was leading the 21 kilometer (13 mile) race in second-city Medellin when he was struck by a car that authorities said had "violated a road closure."

After being treated by medics on the spot, he was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and later reported by doctors to be in good condition.

Organisers said a 38-year-old runner had collapsed during the race with heart problems and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

