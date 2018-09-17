Portuguese PM arrives in ex-colony Angola to mend fences

Portugal's prime minister Antonio Costa touched down in Angola on Monday kicking off a two-day trip designed to improve ties between Luanda and its former colonial master.

The diplomacy marks an effort to move beyond the bitter legacy of Lisbon's rule over Angola, which ended in 1975 when Portugal withdrew without handing over power. Angola sank into civil war until 2002.

"Portugal and Angola have a long history, the tone of which should be defined by the future and not the past," said Costa as he set off for Luanda.

Angola entered a new era last year when president José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled the country with an iron fist from 1979 to 2017, stepped down and was replaced by João Lourenço.