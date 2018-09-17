Top militia chief surrenders in DRC's Kasai region

A top chief who led a coalition of armed militia groups has surrendered in the central Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo with hundreds of youth fighters, according to local authorities.

Chief Ndaye Kalonga Nsabanga, who turned himself in on Saturday with many followers, was active in the troubled Kananga area.

"It's thanks to negotiations that he agreed to hand himself over," said the vice-president of Kasai Central province, Manix Kabwanga Kabwanga, on Sunday.