Africa

'Hardline takeover' blamed for latest Boko Haram violence

18 September 2018 - 17:33 By AFP
Boko Haram. (File photo)
Boko Haram. (File photo)
Image: Times Media

The execution of a kidnapped aid worker and the apparent death of a senior factional leader have sparked fears of an upsurge in Boko Haram violence in northeast Nigeria.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday announced that one of its employees, midwife Saifura Khorsa, had been killed after more than six months in captivity.

That followed reports last week that hardliners in the Boko Haram splinter group Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) had killed their de facto leader, Mamman Nur.

Recent weeks have seen a marked increase in Iswap attacks on the military, which security analysts tracking the conflict said was a sign of renewed strength and organisation.

Due process concerns over Boko Haram trials in Nigeria

Human Rights Watch has urged Nigeria on Monday to ensure that trials of Boko Haram suspects meet international standards, amid concern about due ...
News
1 day ago

But sources with a deep knowledge of Iswap activities and talks with the government said it also followed the death of Nur, who was allegedly killed because of his more moderate approach.

Iswap has previously vowed to hit only military and government "hard" targets, unlike the faction headed by Abubakar Shekau, which has repeatedly attacked civilians.

"The death of Mamman Nur has lifted the lid off the radical elements in the group, who prefer indiscriminate violence as carried out by Shekau," said one source. "The case of Saifura Khorsa is just the beginning of more nightmares to come." 

The source said Nur, the alleged mastermind of an August 2011 Boko Haram attack on the UN headquarters in Abuja that killed 25, was seen as a more "stabilising" element.

"Now that hardliners have killed him and taken over control, they are running berserk, as was demonstrated in the execution of Saifura Khorsa," he added.

Death toll hits 48 in Boko Haram troop attack: military sources

The death toll from a Boko Haram attack on a Nigerian army post on the border with Niger has risen to 48, military sources said on Monday.
News
15 days ago

Nigerians who fled Boko Haram return 'home' as presidential race heats up

For Fadi Ali, these last three years have been a terrifying game of cat and mouse with Boko Haram jihadists in northeast Nigeria.
News
27 days ago

At least six dead in North Eastern Nigeria after Boko Haram attack

At least six people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, burning houses and looting food supplies, a local ...
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Police minister visits slain UniZulu student's blood splattered room South Africa
  2. WATCH | Mpumalanga pupil assaults bus driver while vehicle is moving South Africa
  3. Mnangagwa rules out early return to Zim dollar Africa
  4. 'Hardline takeover' blamed for latest Boko Haram violence Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X