Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his first State of the Nation (Sona) address during the opening of the ninth session of parliament in Harare on Tuesday.

Legislators from the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance)‚ however walked out as soon as Mnangagwa began the delivery of his state of the nation address.

The MDC Alliance legislators walked out in protest over claims of a stolen election in favour of Mnangagwa after the Constitutional Court upheld his win in the July 30 election. They chanted songs outside parliament building before making a return inside the National Assembly.

The walkout by the MDC Alliance legislators follows scenes of heckling last week by chief justice Luke Malaba and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson‚ Priscilla Chigumba‚ during a session to elect the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Despite the walkout by the opposition legislators‚ Mnangagwa proceeded with his address in which he pledged that his government was alive to the economic challenges faced by ordinary Zimbabweans.