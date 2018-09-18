Mnangagwa rules out early return to Zim dollar

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson has ruled out an early return of the Zimbabwean dollar, toning down remarks by his finance minister that backed reintroducing the currency.

In an inaugural address in parliament marked by an opposition walkout, Mnangagwa pledged a raft of economic measures on Tuesday, including currency reforms and better forex availability.

But, he said, conditions had to be right before foreign currencies were replaced once more by the Zimbabwean dollar.