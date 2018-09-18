Ugandan warlord 'was child victim' of Lord's Resistance Army

Africa

Dominic Ongwen, a commander of the Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), waits for the start of court procedures as he makes his first appearance at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, on January 26 2015.
A Ugandan warlord must be acquitted of war crimes because he himself was a brutalised former child soldier in the Lord's Resistance Army, defence lawyers told the International Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Dominic Ongwen, 43, faces 70 charges arising from a reign of terror in northern Uganda in the early 2000s as part of the sinister rebel LRA, led by its fugitive chief Joseph Kony.

But his attorneys told the court in The Hague that Ongwen could not be held responsible as he was kidnapped by the LRA at the age of nine and "spent nearly 27 years in the grip of the LRA" as a "slave".

"Dominic Ongwen was a victim rather than a perpetrator. Once a victim, always a victim," his lawyer Krispus Ayena Odongo told the court.

"Children abducted by the LRA, the accused included, are used in the war in northern Uganda, and grew up in one of the most brutal environments ever before known to humanity," he added.

"The accused did not possess a mind of his own, save for the survival instinct he developed to navigate the harsh conditions of the bush."

Ongwen sat impassively in court listening to the proceedings through headphones as his lawyers detailed the "mindboggling" violence of Kony's LRA.

A self-styled mystic and prophet, Kony launched a bloody rebellion more than three decades ago seeking to impose his own version of the Ten Commandments in northern Uganda.

The United Nations says the LRA has slaughtered more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children since it was set up in the mid-1980s.

It also crossed borders to also sow terror in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Prosecutors say Ongwen was a "ferocious" and "enthusiastic" senior LRA commander in charge of Kony's infamous Sinai brigade, which among many crimes abducted young girls and women to serve as domestic workers and sex slaves.

The defence have argued that Ongwen is the first accused before the ICC to face the very same charges - war crimes and crimes against humanity - of which he is also a victim.

"Once captured as a victim, the accused was indoctrinated and made to live by the strict edicts of the LRA based on spiritualism or die - period," the lawyer said.

Ongwen should be given credit, he said, for surrendering to US special forces hunting Kony in the Central African Republic. He was transferred to the ICC shortly afterwards.

His lawyer hit out at the international community and the ICC itself for failing bring Kony to justice.

More than 4,000 victims are also taking part in Ongwen's trial, which began more than a decade after a warrant for his arrest was issued in 2005.

