Africa

Hotspots, not trouble spots: Africa seeks tourism boom

19 September 2018 - 18:08
The number of foreign visitors to Victoria Falls jumped nearly 50% in the first quarter of 2018, but Zimbabwe still operates far below its tourist potential.
The number of foreign visitors to Victoria Falls jumped nearly 50% in the first quarter of 2018, but Zimbabwe still operates far below its tourist potential.
Image: iStock

Africa draws just 5% of the world's tourists despite boasting attractions ranging from the Pyramids and Victoria Falls to wildlife safaris and endless strips of pristine beach.

But the continent's huge potential can be unlocked by eco tourism, cultural experiences, domestic travel and political stability, said experts at an African tourism conference hosted by Airbnb in Cape Town last week.

"When you look at the success stories, it's those countries who've embraced trends," said the African Tourism Association's (ATA) managing director Naledi Khabo who spoke at the summit.

"When you look at some countries which have made sustainability a focal point, like Tanzania, or Rwanda, they're very attractive for certain travellers."

Eco-friendly safaris and carbon-neutral lodging draw increasing numbers of tourists from Europe and North America.

The number of tourists visiting Tanzania has more than doubled since 2006 to above one million contributing 14% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to Tanzania Invest.

Khabo, who speaks for the African tourism sector, said other success stories included South Africa, "which is promoting the diversification of their products beyond the safari".

Here's how you can start a B&B

Bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments are one of the most rewarding ways to become a business owner within the tourism industry. Here is all you ...
Features
12 hours ago

Visa system to be overhauled to boost tourism and investment

The government has committed to a "complete overhaul" of the visa system to support the tourism sector.
News
13 days ago

Locals taking a sho't left with great discount deals

South Africans are encouraged to explore the country by travelling to areas they have never visited before. To reduce the price of travelling, South ...
Features
9 days ago

SA has witnessed a boom of experience-based tours, taking travellers to disadvantaged township and rural communities as well as wine farms and game lodges.

Abigail Mbalo founded the 4RoomEkasi concept to showcase food and lifestyles in SA's black communities to visitors

"We tapped into the development of tourism in rural and township spaces," she said. "We are now starting to see cultural inclusivity. Those areas have been untapped."

 'A safe place to travel'? 

Tourism is a major employer of poor black South Africans and accounts for nearly 700,000 jobs - a rare success story in a country with an unemployment rate of almost 27%.

The World Bank, which spoke at the tourism summit, praised the emerging trend for community-based travel projects like Mbalo's for creating opportunities for women and young people.

"Every new business, destination, route or visitor creates opportunity for local people," said the World Bank in a statement.

While many African destinations have courted foreign visitors' hard currency, Kenya has invested heavily in promoting "staycations".

The country moved to promote domestic travel after dips in foreign arrivals following violent unrest and criminal attacks in recent years.

Kruger Park trumps Maasai Mara as top vaycay spot: ranking

Heading to Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve to see the great wildebeest migration is a dream trip that tops many people's bucket lists. But ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

New visa regime on way to woo tourists

The cabinet will completely overhaul the visa system to significantly change the selection of visa-free countries as well as implement e-visas to net ...
Business
1 month ago

Fewer foreign tourists visit South Africa

Overseas tourists visiting South Africa numbered 194‚017 in April this year‚ a drop of 12.6% from 222‚055 in April 2017.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

"We have managed to develop the domestic market. About 21% of Airbnb occupancy is domestic market. It's benefiting us," said Kenya's Tourism Minister Najib Balala at the conference.

Tourism, now the second-largest driver of Kenya's GDP growth, was worth $1.2bn in 2017.

But many countries on the continent have struggled to woo foreign visitors fearful of political instability and violence.

"The biggest challenge is perception," said Khabo. "Sometimes there is a real threat and sometimes it's just perceived."

Rwanda's transformation 

Rwanda is one country that has successfully transformed its global image. The small east African nation was torn apart by a genocide in 1994 but has since established itself as a high-end destination.

"Tourism is the number one foreign exchange earner, which is amazing to see in a country like Rwanda," said Rosette Rugamba who was appointed by President Paul Kagame as head of Rwanda Tourism from 2003 to 2010.

"It is a huge contributor to the image-building of our country."

Tourism in Victoria Falls unaffected by upcoming elections

It is business as usual in the Zimbabwean tourist town of Victoria Falls‚ with a steady influx of tourists from Western countries‚ resulting in most ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

South Africa hopes Barberton mountains will be added to list of UN World Heritage Sites

South Africa hopes the Barberton mountains will be added to the global list of UN World Heritage Sites this weekend.
News
2 months ago

Passport power: South Africa has dropped 15 places

While South Africa remains an under-performer‚ Japan is the best passport to have and the Emirati are capitalising on tourism to diversify their ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Zimbabwe, which is home to some of Africa's best game and Victoria Falls, has enjoyed a boost in visitor numbers since long-serving despot Robert Mugabe resigned in November.

While the number of foreign visitors to Victoria Falls jumped nearly 50% in the first quarter of this year, the country still operates far below its tourist potential.

"The onus is on African governments and tourism boards to be more proactive in addressing perceptions," added Khabo.

One African country that has seen its tourism industry squeezed is Egypt, once a magnet for travellers that has since the 2011 revolt seen visitor numbers plummet, despite the huge draw of the Pyramids and the Red Sea.

Another is the Democratic Republic of Congo, which for years has been riven with often deadly political and ethnic unrest.

"There's an enormous amount the DRC has to offer" including gorillas, pristine national parks, and smouldering volcanoes, said tourism author Anita Mendiratta, who spoke at the conference.

"That's limited now because of the safety and security."

Most read

  1. Environmental affairs department welcomes arrest of rhino horn trafficking ... South Africa
  2. Zandspruit residents march for better policing South Africa
  3. Taxi strike disrupts social grant payments in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. Hotspots, not trouble spots: Africa seeks tourism boom Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X