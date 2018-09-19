Africa

Mnangagwa swears in commission of inquiry into post-election violence

19 September 2018 - 16:27 By Ray Ndlovu In Harare
Former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe is sworn in, on September 19 2018, as the head of the commission of inquiry into post-election violence in Zimbabwe.
Image: Ray Ndlovu

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn into office a seven-member commission of inquiry into the post-election violence that took place on August 1 at State House.

The commission is led by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe.

The inquiry is expected to take three months as it carries out its mandate to probe the outbreak of post-election violence.

At least six people‚ according to authorities‚ lost their lives and property worth thousands of dollars was vandalised.

Members of the army opened fire on unarmed citizens.

The international community widely condemned the post-election violence and will be looking closely at the commission’s findings.

