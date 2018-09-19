New name, same flaws in eSwatini election, say critics

Political parties cannot be involved, there are no campaign rallies and the king wields absolute power, choosing the prime minister and cabinet: a parliamentary election in eSwatini is a vote like no other.

Opposition activists in the tiny southern African country formerly known as Swaziland say Friday's election is a mockery of democracy and reveals how its 1.3 million citizens have long lived under a repressive regime.

Around 540,000 eligible voters must choose from candidates who have no party affiliation and who are almost all loyal to King Mswati III, one of the world's last absolute monarchs.

Winners from the 59 constituency ballots take seats in a parliament over which the king has complete control. He also appoints a further 10 directly.

"It is a total misnomer to even call them elections," Alvit Dlamini, head of the Ngwane National Liberatory Congress, the oldest political party in eSwatini, told AFP.

"Elections are a competitive process between political parties. This is a non-election -- an appointment system by the royalists. If you participate, you can't advance your own political ideas."

But King Mswati's government is a fierce defender of the unique approach.

It says that constituencies are at the heart of Swazi life and provide a direct link between voters and those elected.