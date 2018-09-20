Uganda's pop star MP 'taken away' by security officers

Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Robert Kyagulanyi was taken away by security officers upon arrival at the country's international airport on Thursday, his wife Barbie said.

"After landing at Entebbe, security surrounded him and took him away. We are not sure where they are taking him," she said.

Kyagulanyi, 36 and better known as singer Bobi Wine, had been seeking medical treatment in the United States. He says he was tortured in custody after being arrested last month.

The pop star turned opposition firebrand was charged with treason alongside more than 30 others after President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade was stoned by opposition supporters.