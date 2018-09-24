Africa

Egypt court confirms 20 death sentences over police killings

24 September 2018 - 16:30 By afp
Egypt's courts have sentenced hundreds of people to death or lengthy jail terms over the violent unrest after the military overthrow of president Mohamed Morsi.
Egypt's courts have sentenced hundreds of people to death or lengthy jail terms over the violent unrest after the military overthrow of president Mohamed Morsi.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

An Egyptian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 20 Islamists convicted of killing 13 policemen during violent unrest after the military overthrow of president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

"The verdict is final and cannot be appealed," a judicial official said.

On August 14, 2013, a month after Morsi was overthrown by the army, security forces forcibly dispersed two pro-Morsi protest camps in Cairo in an operation that killed more than 700 people.

Hours later, a furious crowd attacked a police station in the Cairo suburb of Kerdassa, where 13 policemen were killed.

Egypt's courts have sentenced hundreds of people to death or lengthy jail terms over the unrest, including Morsi and several leaders of his Muslim Brotherhood movement.

Egypt's Sisi sworn in for second term in office

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in on Saturday for a second four-year term in office as the country faces major economic and ...
News
3 months ago

Egypt ex-PM Shafiq says will not stand for president in 2018

Egypt's former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq said on Sunday that he will not now be a candidate in this year's presidential election, reversing a ...
News
8 months ago

The same court on Monday sentenced 80 people to 25-year prison terms and a further 34 to 15 years each in jail over the Kerdassa incident. It also acquitted 21 defendants.

Earlier this month an Egyptian court upheld death sentences against 75 people in one of the largest mass trials since the 2011 that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.

Former armed forces chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won the presidency in 2014 after leading the ouster of Morsi following mass protests against the Islamist's rule.

Sisi won re-election with 97 percent of the vote in March this year, against a single opponent widely seen as a token challenger.

Most read

  1. Exploring cyber-bullying and rape culture at South African universities South Africa
  2. Baby Phenyo undergoes surgery to help her take first steps South Africa
  3. Brace for 'total shutdown' in Cape Town on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Heritage Day not a celebration for foreign nationals in SA South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X