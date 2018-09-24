Kenyan governor charged with pregnant lover's murder

A Kenyan governor was charged with murder on Monday following the death of his pregnant young lover whose body was found dumped in a forest earlier this month.

Migori county governor Okoth Obado, who was arrested on Friday, denies involvement in the killing of 26-year-old student Sharon Otieno.

Obado was remanded in custody by the High Court judge until his bail hearing on Tuesday.

Obado's personal assistant, his bodyguard, two local officials and a taxi driver have also been arrested in connection with the murder.