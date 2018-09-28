Africa

Ethiopia charges five with terrorism over grenade attack at PM's rally

28 September 2018 - 15:08 By Reuters
Two people were killed and scores wounded in the explosion in the centre of the capital Addis Ababa on June 23 2018
Two people were killed and scores wounded in the explosion in the centre of the capital Addis Ababa on June 23 2018
Image: iStock

Ethiopia's attorney general on Friday filed terrorism charges against five suspects held for involvement in a grenade attack at a rally attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in June.

Two people were killed and scores wounded in the explosion in the centre of the capital Addis Ababa on June 23 that occurred close to a stage just after a speech by Abiy to tens of thousands of supporters.

Charges brought to court accused the suspects of "targeting the prime minister" with the aim of "preventing his administration from governing the country," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Abiy, the first ethnic Oromo leader in the diverse country's modern history, has pursued a reconciliation strategy since taking power in April.

This has included pardoning the exiled Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), which has waged an insurgency for self-determination for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group.

Strawberry sabotage akin to 'terrorism': Australia PM

The tainting of supermarket strawberries with sewing needles is comparable to "terrorism", Australia's prime minister said Wednesday, as he demanded ...
News
9 days ago

The five suspects "operated under the OLF's name" with the intention of "giving the impression that Abiy lacked acceptance amongst Oromos", the charges stated.

OLF officials were not immediately available for comment.

Ethiopia's Oromo, who make up about a third of the 100-million population, have long complained of being politically marginalised.

In 2015, mass protests broke out in the Oromiya province over land rights. They then evolved into anti-government unrest, before paving the way for Abiy to be appointed premier.

Abiy has since presided over widespread reforms that have included the pardoning of dissidents and kickstarting partial privatisation of major state enterprises.

Alleged ISIS loyalists in court for botanists' murder

Alleged Isis loyalists Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife Fatima Patel and former friend Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa are expected to appear in the ...
News
1 month ago

Amid reforms, the exiled leadership of the OLF - which had previously been declared a "terrorist organisation" by the government - returned to Ethiopia last month in a bid to participate in domestic politics.

But reforms have also coincided with increased ethnic violence. Nearly one million people were displaced in southern Ethiopia in clashes that erupted in April.

Mob attacks against minorities have also surged - dozens of people died near the capital this month in violence that escalated the same day of a rally held to mark the return of the OLF's leadership.

Most read

  1. Lost truck tyre kills pedestrian in N1 emergency lane South Africa
  2. Ethiopia charges five with terrorism over grenade attack at PM's rally Africa
  3. Moyane tried to suspend Sars employees without due process‚ tax inquiry hears South Africa
  4. Burundi suspends some NGOs for violating new law Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X