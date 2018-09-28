Africa

Liberia court orders over 30 ex-central bank officials arrested over missing cash

28 September 2018 - 14:13 By Reuters
Arrest warrants for more than 30 former central bank officials have been issued.
A Liberian court has issued arrest warrants for more than 30 former central bank officials in connection with $104 million that went missing on the way to the bank, according to a court document released on Friday.

Former bank governor Milton Weeks and Charles Sirleaf, the son of the west African nation's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, were among those ordered arrested.

Weeks has said he had nothing to do with the missing cash and was cooperating with investigators. Reuters has not been able to reach Sirleaf for comment.

