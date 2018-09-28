Vendors at the Chirundu border post linking Zimbabwe and Zambia have been selling human stools to travellers after the northerly neighbour resorted to making people take laxatives in a bid to deal with a cholera outbreak.

Laxatives accelerate intestinal transit‚ which helps speed up the movement of the digestive tract to spur a bowel movement. They are often used to treat constipation‚ a condition characterized by infrequent‚ difficult and sometimes painful bowel movements.

Travellers going into Zambia would queue outside a makeshift health check near a toilet‚ where officials would test their stools for cholera.

The situation was particularly hectic on Monday morning when members of an apostolic sect were asked to take the tablet that caused them to visit the toilet. No sample tested positive for the disease.

Little did Zambian officials know‚ however‚ that enterprising vendors were taking advantage of those who wanted to avoid the inconvenience of taking laxatives and had set up shop.