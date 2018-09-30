Owing to foreign currency shortages and a poor wheat yield‚ bread production in Zimbabwe has dropped by half – with most remote and rural areas not getting any supplies.

Although bread used to be a luxury product‚ particularly among the urban and rural poor‚ it has over time become a staple food. As such‚ $30m in foreign currency is required each month for procurement of wheat‚ of which $7m should be allocated towards bread.

“Bread is currently at 50% supply and we are only able to supply mostly urban areas‚” said Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara.

To avert the situation from worsening‚ a shipment of 30 tons is expected to dock in Mozambique.