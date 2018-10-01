Africa

Cameroon tense on anglophone 'independence' anniversary

01 October 2018 - 15:44 By AFP
Bamenda, the Anglophone capital of northwest Cameroon.
Image: Reinnier Kaze/AFP

Cameroon's restive anglophone regions were in lockdown on Monday as separatists marked the first anniversary of a symbolic "independence" declaration just a week before a nationwide presidential poll.

A 48-hour curfew was imposed on English-speaking towns in the regions which have been rocked by deadly clashes sparked by the majority francophone country's sensitive linguistic divide.

Gunfire was reported on Monday in the flashpoint town of Buea in the country's southwest, which has been at the heart of the nascent insurgency.

In other English-speaking areas, shops and bars were ordered to close, meetings of more than four people were banned and transport was suspended.

For nearly two weeks [in October 2017] the army shot at people like they were birds
Emmanuel Bushu, bishop of Buea

On October 1 last year at least 40 pro-anglophone protesters were killed by police, according to analysts at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank which said that "tens of thousands of demonstrators" took to the streets.

The worst-affected towns - Buea, and Bamenda, the capital of the northwest region - were flooded with security forces who arrested dozens of suspects following a symbolic independence declaration.

"The army killed lots of people on October 1. For nearly two weeks they shot at people like they were birds," the bishop of Buea, Emmanuel Bushu, said at the time.

The flag of the self-styled Republic of Ambazonia replaced the Cameroonian colours in a number of villages in the anglophone region with separatist fighters vowing to make the switch permanent.

The conflict continues unabated one year on. Cameroonian security forces are deployed to the region in massive numbers and the strength of the secessionists has grown exponentially.

There are now more than 1,000 separatist fighters, according to the ICG, who control "a significant proportion of rural areas and main roads" in the anglophone region.

