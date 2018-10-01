Cameroon tense on anglophone 'independence' anniversary

Cameroon's restive anglophone regions were in lockdown on Monday as separatists marked the first anniversary of a symbolic "independence" declaration just a week before a nationwide presidential poll.

A 48-hour curfew was imposed on English-speaking towns in the regions which have been rocked by deadly clashes sparked by the majority francophone country's sensitive linguistic divide.

Gunfire was reported on Monday in the flashpoint town of Buea in the country's southwest, which has been at the heart of the nascent insurgency.

In other English-speaking areas, shops and bars were ordered to close, meetings of more than four people were banned and transport was suspended.