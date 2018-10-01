Namibia joins the pledge for land reform

Namibia's president Hage Geingob called on Monday for a change to the constitution to allow the government to expropriate land and redistribute it to the majority black population.

"The willing-buyer willing-seller principle has not delivered results. Careful consideration should be given to expropriation," Geingob said at the opening of the Second National Land Conference in the capital Windhoek.

The country wants to transfer 43 percent, or 15m hectares of its arable agricultural land, to previously disadvantaged blacks by 2020. At the end of 2015, 27 percent has been redistributed, according to the Namibia Agriculture Union.