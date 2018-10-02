Maldives strongman leader 'received $1.5 million'

Yameen's spokesman Ibrahim Muaz Ali denied any wrongdoing, saying that Yameen maintained a separate account to receive election campaign funding. He did not confirm or deny the amount of any deposits received.

Muaz said the governor of the MMA had assured the president that there was no wrongdoing and that the bank's Financial Intelligence Unit had withdrawn their complaint to the police.

"President Yameen assures the people that his campaign had been conducted in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations," Muaz said, adding that no campaign funds had been received from abroad.

Yameen relied heavily on China for political and financial support in the nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims, triggering concern in India, which has long been influential in the Maldivian politics and the economy.

Beijing has been competing with New Delhi for influence in the region.