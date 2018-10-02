Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on first solo trip as first lady

Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday on the first leg of her maiden, solo tour of Africa that has been billed as a chance to carve her own diplomatic path.

The US first lady stepped off an overnight flight from Andrews Airforce Base near Washington DC onto a red carpet at Accra's Kotoka International Airport.

She was met by her Ghanaian counterpart Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a group of local schoolchildren in yellow and brown uniforms waving the US stars and stripes and the Ghanaian flag.