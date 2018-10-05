Stigma, blame means African women wary to say #MeToo

The #MeToo campaign has given mostly Western women confidence to speak up about violence at the hands of men, but in Africa women say stigma and victim-blaming still keep many silent.

Fiercely patriarchal societies and religious and traditional views on the role of women means even complaining about domestic violence is an uphill battle, let alone bringing down abusive men in power, activists say.

In Kenya, a confident and bubbly 40-year-old psychologist — who, tellingly, asked to remain anonymous — told AFP she was stunned when a former boyfriend slapped her in the face in front of his family. Their reaction was that he had a “hot temper”.

Later, much to her surprise, five of her close friends revealed they too had been abused in relationships. “If even that is ‘normal’ and we don’t talk about it, how does the #MeToo movement... how do we interact with that?” she asked.

Like others interviewed by AFP, she said the #MeToo movement had prompted more discussions about women’s rights and sharing stories of sexual assault, but mostly in private WhatsApp groups or Facebook chats rather than publicly.

“The issues definitely affect (us) but the blame is always shifted back onto the woman, that it is her fault, her dressing, her speech or she needs to be taught a lesson because she is too strong,” said the psychologist. “It’s not only men, but women who are thinking that way.”

Nevertheless, in the year since #MeToo went viral, there have been cases in which women have spoken up or refused to be silenced. In March in Uganda, angry women took to Twitter to call for the resignation of MP Onesmus Twinamasiko who gave a television interview encouraging men to beat their wives to “discipline” them. “Yeah, you need to do a little beating, it shows the love even,” he said.

He later apologised, but did not face any consequences.