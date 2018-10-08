Zimbabwean widows punished by tribal courts for selling gold-rich land

When massive gold deposits were discovered about a decade ago in Chimanimani, eastern Zimbabwe, the rural district became famous for attracting hundreds of artisanal miners from across the country every year.

Wealthy small-scale prospectors regularly offer residents generous deals for their land, locals say. To many widows selling their unused land, that kind of money can be life-changing and a source of greater autonomy.

But in recent years, widows in Chimanimani have found that taking a deal can have consequences. Many say they have been taken to tribal courts by their husbands' families for selling portions of their land.

"I feel bruised," said Mavis, a 63-year-old widow from Haroni village who did not want to disclose her surname.

"I lived in peace as a widow in my home until last year, when I sold an unwanted acre of my late husband's land to korokoza," she said, using a colloquial term for an artisanal gold miner.

He paid her $2,000 in cash. "All hell broke loose," Mavis explained.

When her male relatives found out about the sale, they reported her to the tribal court.

"The accusations were insane. They said I bewitched my husband, even though he died way back in 1979, in the colonial war," she said.