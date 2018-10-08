Africa

Zimbabwean widows punished by tribal courts for selling gold-rich land

08 October 2018 - 18:10 By Thomson Reuters Foundation
Gold.
Image: Przemyslaw Koch/123RF

When massive gold deposits were discovered about a decade ago in Chimanimani, eastern Zimbabwe, the rural district became famous for attracting hundreds of artisanal miners from across the country every year.

Wealthy small-scale prospectors regularly offer residents generous deals for their land, locals say. To many widows selling their unused land, that kind of money can be life-changing and a source of greater autonomy.

But in recent years, widows in Chimanimani have found that taking a deal can have consequences. Many say they have been taken to tribal courts by their husbands' families for selling portions of their land.

"I feel bruised," said Mavis, a 63-year-old widow from Haroni village who did not want to disclose her surname.

"I lived in peace as a widow in my home until last year, when I sold an unwanted acre of my late husband's land to korokoza," she said, using a colloquial term for an artisanal gold miner.

He paid her $2,000 in cash. "All hell broke loose," Mavis explained.

When her male relatives found out about the sale, they reported her to the tribal court.

"The accusations were insane. They said I bewitched my husband, even though he died way back in 1979, in the colonial war," she said.

They said I bewitched my husband, even though he died way back in 1979, in the colonial war
Mavis

The cultural norms of the Ndau people, who make up the majority of the population in Chimanimani, forbid widows from owning land their husbands leave behind or selling that land unless a male family member controls the transaction.

As her uncles laid claim to her late husband's property, Mavis joined a growing number of widows whose male family members have denied them the right to sell land they are supposed to legally inherit.

"In our village, I am the fourth widow since 2017 to be brought to (tribal court) for selling land without male approval," she said. Her case is still ongoing.

Throughout rural areas, widows routinely find themselves harassed and exploited by in-laws claiming the property their husbands left behind, rights activists say.

O'bren Nhachi, an activist and researcher focusing on natural resources and governance, said the problem has gotten worse in Chimanimani over the past few years, as the gold rush has pushed up the value of land.

"Chimanimani was a poor backwater district until gold was discovered. Suddenly, local land prices shot up because artisanal gold diggers are paying huge sums to snap up plots," he said. 

"This has brought conflict, with male family members using patriarchy as a tool to dispossess widows of potential land sales income."

Although Zimbabwe's constitution gives women and men equal rights to property and land, in many rural communities tradition overrides national legislation, experts say.

It is unclear who has legal ownership of land, Nhachi said. "The laws of the country say the state is the owner of all land. Tribal chiefs are merely 'custodians'. Does custodian mean they are owners?"

