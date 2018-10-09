Ivory Coast seizes nearly 400 tonnes of fake drugs in two years

Nearly 400 tonnes of fake medicines have been seized over two years in Ivory Coast, whose main city Abidjan is a West African haven for counterfeit drugs, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Counterfeit medicine is the scourge of Africa and the cause of around 100,000 deaths annually on the world's poorest continent, according to the World Health Organisation.

"In the course of the last two years, 385 tonnes of fake medicines - representing a financial loss of $173m (R2.6bn) for the pharmaceutical industry - were seized," said Able Ekissi, an inspector in the ministry.

"In Ivory Coast, 30 to 40 percent of medicines are bought off the street. They are reputed to be cheaper. At best they are ineffective and at worst toxic, causing death," said Abderrahmane Chakibi, the managing director of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi for sub-Saharan Africa.