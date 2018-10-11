Africa

WATCH | They arrived with guns, Ethiopia's prime minister ordered them to do push-ups

11 October 2018 - 12:44 By Staff reporter
Image: Walta TV via Facebook

Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, ordered protesting soldiers who arrived at his office in the capital, Addis Ababa, with guns to do 10 push-ups and then joined them.

The BBC reports the soldiers were among several hundred protesting troops who entered his office grounds to demand a pay rise.

As the BBC reports it appears the smiles on the soldiers' faces as they performed the push-ups suggest the prime minister succeeded in defusing the situation amicably.

