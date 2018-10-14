Africa

France may drop probe of 1994 killing of Rwandan president

14 October 2018 - 14:35 By Reuters
Mass graves in Butare, Rwanda, on January 30 2012 at a site that is now a monument. Estimates of the number of people killed during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 run between 800,000 and a million people.
Mass graves in Butare, Rwanda, on January 30 2012 at a site that is now a monument. Estimates of the number of people killed during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 run between 800,000 and a million people.
Image: meinzahn/123RF

A French prosecutor has recommended dropping charges against eight senior Rwandan officials, including the defence minister, who were being investigated over the death of president Juvenal Habyarimana in 1994, a judicial source has said.

The probe, opened in France in 1998 following demands by relatives of the French crew who died when Habyarimana's aeroplane was downed, has led to major tensions between France and Rwanda over the past two decades.

It is now up to investigative magistrates to decide whether to stop the investigation or carry it on and take it to a tribunal. Judges do not necessarily follow prosecutors' recommendations.

