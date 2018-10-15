Gambia launches probe into ex-dictator's abuse

"Gambians who were tortured or raped in prison, who were shot for peacefully demonstrating, who were forced into Jammeh's phony HIV 'treatment' programmes, whose family members were killed or who were targeted in literal witch hunts will all be able to come forward," said Reed Brody of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"We know so much more today about the crimes of Jammeh's government than we did a year ago - and when the truth commission is finished hearing from all the victims we should have a complete picture."

The process, he hoped, marked the first step to "holding Yahya Jammeh and his henchmen to account".

Jammeh came to power in a military coup in 1994, installing a structure of oppression and corruption that touched nearly every part of Gambian society.

Dissidents and journalists were picked up and tortured by the dreaded National Intelligence Agency (NIA). An ultra-loyal death squad, the Junglers, carried out summary killings, including the alleged murder of scores of West African migrants.

Jammeh's reign began to crumble in December 2016, when he dramatically lost elections to opposition leader Adama Barrow.

He refused to step down, but was eventually forced out after other West African countries intervened militarily and diplomatically, and fled into self-imposed exile in Equatorial Guinea.