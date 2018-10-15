Maldives leader blames defeat on 'disappearing ink'

On Monday afternoon the five-judge bench put off the case until Tuesday, when it will announce whether to allow testimony from three unnamed witness brought by Yameen's lawyers. His lawyers told a packed courtroom that the trio could substantiate Yameen's allegations.

However, the country's Independent Elections Commission (IEC) through its lawyers insisted that the petition was based on false allegations and should be dismissed.

Local media also reported that four of the five election commissioners have fled the country and sought refuge in neighbouring Sri Lanka, following death threats after Yameen lost the September 23 vote.

The strongman leader of the honeymoon island nation had been expected to romp home in the election, with opposition leaders jailed or exiled, and warnings that he would try to fix the vote.

But in a surprise turn of events, a little-known united opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was declared the winner, sparking celebrations across the country.