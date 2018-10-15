Ivory Coast vote count 'validated and signed off' but still not published

"People had gathered outside the police headquarters to demand that the results be declared," said Georges Ezaley, a candidate with the Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI).

"At around 1:00 am, the police broke up the crowd by firing tear gas, many people were wounded, mainly older people," he said, his words confirmed by a local resident, who said: "The people were surrounding the police headquarters to wait for the results, they were teargassed."

"The results were validated on Sunday morning by the Independent Electoral Commission and signed off by the representatives of all the candidates but by Sunday evening, they still hadn't announced them," Ezaley said. "There is something amiss here."

By Monday morning, the results had still not been published.