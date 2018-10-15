Africa

Ivory Coast vote count 'validated and signed off' but still not published

15 October 2018 - 14:39 By AFP
A woman waits to cast her ballot during the country's municipal and regional elections in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Saturday.
Image: Luc Gnago/Reuters

Riot police fired teargas overnight to break up crowds of demonstrators demanding the release of results from a tense weekend election in Ivory Coast, a candidate and witnesses said.

A number of people were injured during the incident which occurred overnight in Grand-Bassam, a beach resort town near Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, and followed a day of tension over Saturday's elections that were marred by clashes which left one man dead.

The results have been validated by the IEC on Sunday morning and signed off by the candidates, but have still not been announced
PDCI candidate Georges Ezaley

"People had gathered outside the police headquarters to demand that the results be declared," said Georges Ezaley, a candidate with the Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI).

"At around 1:00 am, the police broke up the crowd by firing tear gas, many people were wounded, mainly older people," he said, his words confirmed by a local resident, who said: "The people were surrounding the police headquarters to wait for the results, they were teargassed." 

"The results were validated on Sunday morning by the Independent Electoral Commission and signed off by the representatives of all the candidates but by Sunday evening, they still hadn't announced them," Ezaley said. "There is something amiss here."

By Monday morning, the results had still not been published.

Saturday's elections were overshadowed by tensions within the ruling RHDP coalition, which is divided over who should be its candidate in the upcoming presidential election in 2020.

The two-party coalition, which comprises the RDR of president Alassane Ouattara and the historically dominant PDCI, has governed Ivory Coast since 2010. But in the run-up to the Saturday's elections their alliance broke down, with each fielding rival candidates in many areas.

