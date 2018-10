30 killed over two months in Central African diamond hub

At least 30 civilians were killed in August and September by armed groups in and around Bria, the diamond hub of the restive Central African Republic, the UN said, adding that some of the killings could constitute crimes against humanity.

The militias have been battling one another ever since the 2013 overthrow of long-time leader François Bozize, a Christian, by a majority-Muslim coalition of militias called the Seleka.

Thousands of people have died, 700,000 have been internally displaced and another 570,000 have fled abroad in fighting since then. The other main militia is the Christian-dominated Antibalaka.