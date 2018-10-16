Renewed clashes rock Comoros island

Government forces and opponents of president Azali Assoumani exchanged gunfire on the Comoros island of Anjouan on Tuesday, said residents of the main town Mutsamudu.

Instability has rocked the Indian Ocean archipelago since July when Assoumani won a referendum on constitutional changes that includes ending the traditional rotation of the presidency between the country's three main islands after one term.

Assoumani, from Grand Comore island, launched a crackdown on rivals following the poll, which was boycotted by opposition parties and which he won with 92.74 percent support.