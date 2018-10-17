Nigerian politician loses bid to appeal British corruption conviction
A leading Nigerian politician, who was jailed in Britain for fraud and money laundering, on Wednesday vowed to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights after losing a bid to challenge his conviction.
James Ibori was jailed in April 2012 for fraud amounting to nearly £50m following a drawn-out extradition procedure and his evasion of arrest and prosecution in Nigeria.
The former Delta state governor, now 59, served four years of a 13-year jail term, which anti-corruption campaigners hailed as a rare victory in the fight against global graft.
Ibori has repeatedly claimed at least one police officer involved in the British investigation against him had been compromised by taking bribes.
London's Metropolitan Police investigated but no charges were brought.
After appeal court judges in London rejected an application to challenge the conviction, Ibori claimed he was victim of an "international conspiracy" and a "massive cover-up", in a statement issued by his spokesperson in Nigeria, Tony Eluemunor.
He accused the authorities of failing to disclose the allegations of police corruption at his trial and of a "continued cover-up, which is inimical to justice delivery".
Billions of pounds in ill-gotten wealth are moved each year through Britain, its overseas territories and dependencies, according to campaigners.
Transparency International called Ibori's attempt to appeal "an affront to justice".
But Ibori was unrepentant and said the legal challenge was about justice and "the right thing to do to make the world a better place and to defend the rights of the down-trodden".
"I have put my legal team on notice to explore every legal avenue to expose this massive cover-up - including applying to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure that this assault on my fundamental rights does not stand," he added.
As governor of the oil-rich Delta State from 1999 to 2007, the one-time cashier at a chain of British DIY stores used public funds to buy luxury homes, top-of-the-range cars and a private jet.
He is also said to have used state money to bankroll the election of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua to the presidency in 2007 and hand-picked his successor even from his prison cell.
He returned home to a hero's welcome last year and is still seen as a political godfather in local politics.