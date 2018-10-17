Zika in Africa: Rare birth defect on the rise in Angola

The Angolan outbreak comes at a time when world attention has moved on from Zika, and most of the more than $1 billion in US funding allocated to fight the disease has been spent.

“We can’t let our attention down on this,” said Eve Lackritz, a physician who leads WHO’s Zika task force. “We have to stay vigilant and have a sustained response.”

Brazil’s epidemic prompted WHO to declare a global public health emergency in February 2016 to investigate and ultimately identify the virus as a cause of microcephaly and other birth defects. Lackritz worries about a sense of complacency now that the crisis in Latin America has waned.

“Our work is just starting,” she said in a telephone interview. “We need continued attention and investment to make sure we protect women and babies of the world.”

She said there is still a great need for better diagnostics, greater lab capacity and programs to monitor birth defects.

Only one laboratory in Angola is currently testing for Zika, according to the health ministry. In order to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnoses, it said laboratories beyond the capital would need to be given testing capacity.

ZIKA IN AFRICA

First discovered in Uganda's tropical Zika forest in 1947, Zika circulated quietly for years, causing mild, flu-like symptoms in parts of Africa and Asia. Over time, the virus diverged into two genetically distinct lines – the African and the Asian lineages - and neither was initially associated with large epidemics.

In late 2007, the Asian strain triggered the first large outbreak of Zika in humans on the island of Yap in Micronesia, infecting 73 percent of residents over age 3. In 2013, an outbreak in French Polynesia was the first linked to microcephaly.

The first lab-confirmed case of the Asian strain in Brazil was in 2015. By 2016 the virus, transmitted by the same mosquito that carries dengue and Yellow fever, had spread to nearly all of the states in Brazil, hitting hardest in the tropical Northeast. In its wake, thousands of babies were born with small, misshapen heads.