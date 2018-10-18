Uganda's Bobi Wine accuses police of blocking concert

Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Bobi Wine on Wednesday accused police of blocking him from holding a much anticipated concert this weekend.

In a letter seen by AFP, Uganda's head of police operations said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was "advised to call off the music show" planned for Saturday as he had failed to make proper arrangements with the venue operator.

The company managing the Mandela National Stadium said in a statement last week that the date chosen by Wine was unavailable.

The singer said, however, that he had already paid a deposit and agreed with the stadium on the date, after being forced to postpone the show once already.

"We agreed with the management of Mandela stadium to have the show this Saturday and on that basis we paid but the police has put pressure on them to backtrack and ensure that they cancel our booking" he said.

The concert was aimed at officially launching the singer's latest album Kyarenga, which became hugely popular during his arrest in August when he claims he was beaten and tortured by police.