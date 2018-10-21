Africa

Zimbabwe declares some drugs ‘not important’ as cash crisis bites

22 October 2018 - 00:00 By James Thompson In Harare
Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical companies are coming up with a priority list for critical drugs, and cough mixtures and vitamins are not on it.
None Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical companies are coming up with a priority list for critical drugs, and cough mixtures and vitamins are not on it.

A shortage of cough mixtures and other medicines deemed “not important” is looming in Zimbabwe with pharmaceutical companies coming up with a priority list for critical drugs as a cash crisis hits the southern African state.

Zimbabwe imports at least 80% of its drugs. This week the Pharmaceutical Society of Zimbabwe (PSZ) said vitamin-based medicines and cough syrups have been pushed down the pecking order.

“Less important medicines such‚ as cough syrups‚ supplements and other vitamin-based medicines‚ will no longer be a priority‚” PSZ spokesperson Sikhumbuzo Mpofu told a state weekly‚ The Sunday News.

However‚ this prioritisation meant that ailments such as bronchiolitis‚ a lung infection which largely affects children‚ could claim more lives. In February‚ there was a bronchiolitis outbreak in the capital Harare‚ where 230 children were admitted in one week at the city’s biggest public hospital‚ Harare Children’s Hospital.

A 2010 study‚ titled “Chronic cough and its association with TB–HIV co‐infection: factors affecting help‐seeking behaviour in Harare‚ Zimbabwe”‚ highlights that a majority of those infected rely on cough medicines to deal with chronic coughs.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)‚ 13.24 deaths per 100‚000 in Zimbabwe are asthma-related. For asthmatic people‚ cough suppressant medicines are vital.

Most pharmacies have run out of imported drugs and have gone to the extent of refusing to service clients on medical aids. They now demand payment in foreign currency.

Zimbabweans forced to adapt to another economic downturn

As Zimbabwe’s latest economic woes hit the two-week mark‚ Zimbabweans are adjusting to a new way of life characterised by basic commodity shortages ...
Business
4 days ago

Empty shelves as Zimbabwe meltdown bites

Others shut up shop rather than trade amid wild price instability
Business
8 days ago

Mpofu added that‚ according to PSZ‚ the current shortage could have been averted - but government didn’t consider pharmaceuticals as a critical sector in need of foreign currency.

“We predicted such a scenario [last year]. It is unfortunate priority was given to other industries‚” he said.

Manufacturers owe a total of $29m to foreign raw material suppliers‚ and require $4m weekly.

Economist Stevenson Dhlamini from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) said that in as much as western medicine was important‚ challenges faced by Zimbabweans would push them toward home remedies and traditional healers.

“Already some private doctors don’t take medical aid‚ some are even attempting to ask for consultation fees in foreign currency despite that many can’t afford paying $35 [in bond notes] as consultation fees in government hospitals where they are given a list of drugs to go and buy. So it’s not a surprise when people go to traditional healers and sangomas‚ who are way cheaper. For colds where we tend to look for cough mixtures‚ simple home remedies are the solution‚” he said.

Zimbabwe police arrest union leaders, activists before planned march

Zimbabwe police arrested trade union leaders and scores of activists nationwide on Thursday ahead of planned marches over the country's worsening ...
News
10 days ago

As fuel‚ medicines and food run out‚ Zimbabwe’s president Mnangagwa faces his first massive challenge

Social media is awash with memes of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe naughtily asking if he should return to office‚ complemented with jokes ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe declares some drugs ‘not important’ as cash crisis bites Africa
  2. Leading US senator blames Saudi prince for Khashoggi death World
  3. Afghan polling centres plagued by problems as casualties surge to over 300 World
  4. Yet another Cape Town informal settlement ravaged by fire South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X