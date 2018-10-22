Africa

Ethiopia inks peace deal with separatist group

22 October 2018 - 15:15 By AFP
Camels for sale at one of the largest livestock markets in the Horn of Africa, in Babile, Ethiopia.
Camels for sale at one of the largest livestock markets in the Horn of Africa, in Babile, Ethiopia.
Image: Ilia Torlin/123RF

Ethiopia said Monday it had signed a peace deal with the separatist Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), formally ending more than three decades of insurgency in the eastern Somali regional state.

Formed in 1984, ONLF had been fighting for the rights of ethnic Somalis living in eastern Ethiopia to self-determination, including the option of secession.

A funny thing happened when I became the prodigal bus passenger

Accidental tourist Donal Conlon takes a bumpy ride in Ethiopia I slept badly in the small town in the Ethiopian Highlands, where rain is coursing ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Ethiopia's foreign minister Workneh Gebeyehu and the vice-president of the Somali regional state Mustafa Omer travelled to the Eritrean capital Asmara to hammer out the peace deal with the ONLF.

"The Ethiopian government and ONLF delegations held productive discussions and reached a historic deal that allows the ONLF to undertake a peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia," the foreign ministry said.

Since taking office in April, prime minister Abiy Ahmed has released imprisoned dissidents and prioritised reconciling with the country's various opposition groups.

The peace talks took place after the Ethiopian parliament in July removed the ONLF from a terror list, which prompted the group to declare an indefinite unilateral ceasefire in August.

Ethiopia's breakneck diplomatic thaw with former rival Eritrea since July, also helped turn Asmara from a chief sponsor of ONLF to one that is mediating between the two sides.

The ONLF made international headlines on April 24 2007, when it launched a deadly raid on a Chinese-run oil field in Somali regional state. The attack left 65 Ethiopians and nine Chinese dead.

After the attack the Ethiopian government undertook a large scale counterinsurgency campaign, with rights groups accusing Addis Ababa of widespread abuses including torture, rape and murder.

Castro’s troubled legacy in the Horn of Africa: hero or villain?

In southern Africa, Fidel Castro is almost universally seen as a hero.After all it is the Cuban leader who sent his forces to Angola to halt ...
News
1 year ago

Petronas seeks sale Ethiopian oil rights -official

Malaysian state oil company Petronas has asked Ethiopia to approve an agreed deal to sell all its oil and gas concessions in the country to a ...
News
8 years ago

Ethiopia rebels claim to capture gas field

Secessionist rebels in Ethiopia's Ogaden region said they had captured the Hilala gas field, where Malaysian oil giant Petronas has exploration ...
News
8 years ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Man shot in M1 robbery was a Hawks member South Africa
  2. Toilets unserviced for five years in East London South Africa
  3. 30‚000 Gauteng parents have not yet submitted school applications for next year South Africa
  4. How a cold drink bottle could provide crucial evidence in the Hannah Cornelius ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Witness captures shooting on Johannesburg’s M1 freeway
X