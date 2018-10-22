Security beefed as Cameroon's Biya easily wins election

Cameroon's longtime president Paul Biya has been re-elected to a seventh straight term with 71.3 percent of the vote in this month's election, the Constitutional Council said Monday.

Opposition candidate Maurice Kamto came second with 14.2 percent, it said, announcing the official results of the October 7 ballot in a state television broadcast.

Biya was always headed for a crushing win on Monday following a controversial presidential election, as the government tightened security in the capital and gunfire erupted in the country's volatile anglophone region.

The Constitutional Council is dominated by Biya loyalists. It stated the 85-year-old, who has governed the country since 1982, got a landslide victory in six of the country's 10 regions, with a seventh going to the opposition.

The seven regions include francophone Cameroon's two English-speaking regions, where a separatist movement has unleashed a brutal government crackdown.