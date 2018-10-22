Security beefed as Cameroon's Biya easily wins election
Cameroon's longtime president Paul Biya has been re-elected to a seventh straight term with 71.3 percent of the vote in this month's election, the Constitutional Council said Monday.
Opposition candidate Maurice Kamto came second with 14.2 percent, it said, announcing the official results of the October 7 ballot in a state television broadcast.
Biya was always headed for a crushing win on Monday following a controversial presidential election, as the government tightened security in the capital and gunfire erupted in the country's volatile anglophone region.
The Constitutional Council is dominated by Biya loyalists. It stated the 85-year-old, who has governed the country since 1982, got a landslide victory in six of the country's 10 regions, with a seventh going to the opposition.
The seven regions include francophone Cameroon's two English-speaking regions, where a separatist movement has unleashed a brutal government crackdown.
Voting was disrupted in the anglophone areas, where turnout was below five percent, according to the International Crisis Group think tank.
Witnesses on Monday reported gunfire during the morning in Buea, capital of the English-speaking Southwest region, which has been rocked by violence for months.
The Constitutional Council had 15 days after the vote to weigh up objections filed concerning the election. It rejected all 18 complaints. The final results can no longer be challenged.
Tight security was reported in the capital Yaoundé after calls on social media for a protest rally against the results. Anti-riot police trucks and security forces were deployed across the area.
Authorities on Sunday had banned an opposition march in the commercial capital Douala, called to denounce the "shameful and massive fraud" in the election. About 30 people were arrested on the spot.
Maurice Kamto was declared the winner in the Littoral province, where he got 38.6 percent of the vote. Kamto has called for the vote to be annulled in seven of the country's 10 regions, citing "multiple irregularities, serious cases of fraud and multiple violations of the law".
Biya became prime minister in 1975, but precisely how he was anointed to succeed Cameroon's founding president Ahmadou Ahidjo in November 1982 remains a mystery.