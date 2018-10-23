Zimbabwe opposition calls for 'dialogue' to fix crisis

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa called Tuesday for a transitional emergency government to resolve the worsening economic and political crisis engulfing the country.

A foreign currency shortage in recent weeks has sparked the worst economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

"The first thing is for this nation to go on a path of a political dialogue," said Chamisa, 40, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, who claims to have won the July 30 presidential election.

"We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," he told a news conference in the capital Harare.