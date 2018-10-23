Africa

Zimbabwe opposition calls for 'dialogue' to fix crisis

23 October 2018 - 16:06 By AFP
Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe's main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change, casts his ballot in the country's general elections in Harare on July 30 2018.
Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe's main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change, casts his ballot in the country's general elections in Harare on July 30 2018.
Image: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa called Tuesday for a transitional emergency government to resolve the worsening economic and political crisis engulfing the country.

A foreign currency shortage in recent weeks has sparked the worst economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

"The first thing is for this nation to go on a path of a political dialogue," said Chamisa, 40, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, who claims to have won the July 30 presidential election.

"We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," he told a news conference in the capital Harare.

Our people are dying from preventable diseases such as cholera
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

Chamisa, who lost the vote to president Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he had met religious leaders who are pushing for a political dialogue between the opposition and the president.

"We are ready to discuss," he said, adding that he would not be a fig leaf for Mnangagwa's government.

"We will ultimately discuss and resolve our national issues as a country," he said, "(but) we are not ready to be forced (to) legitimise the illegitimate."

"Our people are suffering. This economic decay is common to all," he said.

The current shortages and price hikes have not been seen since the 2008 economic and financial crisis spiralled into hyperinflation.

Prices for many staples have more than doubled in less than a month.

The deepening economic crisis comes less than three months after Mnangagwa took over from veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe following a brief military takeover last year. He went on to win disputed elections in July.

"The situation in the hospitals is so shocking," Chamisa said. "Our hospitals are sick. Sick hospitals can't attend to sick people. Our people are dying from preventable diseases such as cholera."

At least 50 people have died of cholera since September.

"There is an absence of leadership. The nation is orphaned, the nation is parentless," Chamisa said.

A commission of inquiry is currently investigating the death of six people in post-election violence after soldiers opened fire on protesters who accused officials of delaying poll results.

Two months of Mnangagwa and still no sign of economic turnaround in Zimbabwe

Two months after disputed general elections in Zimbabwe‚ President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spirited efforts to turn around the economy are so far ...
News
20 days ago

Cholera forces Zimbabwe opposition to call off ‘inauguration’

Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC party on Friday called off plans to hold a mock inauguration to name its leader Nelson Chamisa as the country’s president ...
News
1 month ago

Zimbabwe cholera deaths at 24, first-line drugs not working: WHO

The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to 24 with first-line antibiotics struggling to treat the disease which has spread from ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Week 34 of pregnancy reduces breast cancer risk Sci-Tech
  2. Explosive Isis evidence revealed to counter bail bid by ‘bomb’ accused South Africa
  3. Squadron of ex-military men behind Bolsonaro's rise in Brazil World
  4. Vatican synod faces stronger calls for women's participation World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X