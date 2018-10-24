Criticism over Nigerian plans to curb ‘exponential’ population growth

Nigeria's finance minister has said the government is looking at ways to limit its "exponential" population growth, describing it as a "great challenge" to prosperity.

Speaking on the sidelines of an economic summit on Tuesday, finance minister Zainab Ahmed said the government has identified Nigeria's population boom as an area of concern.

Consultations are under way with traditional stakeholders who have in the past opposed controlling fertility on moral and religious grounds.

"We hope that with their support, we will get to a point where we can come out with the policy that limits the number of children that a mother can have because that is important for sustaining our growth," said Ahmed.

Ahmed appeared to backtrack on Wednesday after criticism of the proposed plan, writing on Twitter that the government was not pushing for a cap on childbirth but "child spacing".

"Exponential population growth was identified as a challenge," she said. "We never said Federal Government will place a cap on the number of childbirths."