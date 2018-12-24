Africa

WATCH | Africa Weekly: Your roundup of the top news from the continent

24 December 2018 - 09:35 By AFP

This week on Africa Weekly, we take you to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where thousands of people who have fled the various conflicts in their country will not be able to vote in the postponed presidential election.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, nearly three-quarters of a million Congolese have fled conflicts in their home country.  So far, Uganda has taken in the most Congolese refugees, with many living in harsh conditions in camps surrounding Lake Albert. Some refugees have put down roots in their host country, like in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

We also stay in the DRC to take a look at the state of the country’s infrastructure, one of the bargaining chips some politicians are using to shore up support in the upcoming poll.

Founded before the country's independence, the international port of Matadi is one of the DRC's few access points to the sea. Day and night, employees unload containers full of imported products, heading for the markets of Kinshasa. Since the creation of the port, not much has changed, and most of the equipment is now well out of date.

READ MORE

WATCH | Africa Weekly: Your roundup of the top news from the continent

This week on Africa Weekly we focus on Madagascar, where corruption reigns in the run-up to the presidential election, and on the Central African ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Africa Weekly: A prehistoric crocodile and using genetics to battle malaria

This week on Africa Weekly, we travel to Burkina Faso where transgenic mosquitoes are being used to battle malaria and we go on the trail of a ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Africa Weekly: Your roundup of the top news from the continent

This week on Africa Weekly, we take you to Ghana’s Atewa Range Forest Reserve, renowned for its world-leading biodiversity, but believed to be under ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X