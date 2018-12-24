WATCH | Africa Weekly: Your roundup of the top news from the continent

This week on Africa Weekly, we take you to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where thousands of people who have fled the various conflicts in their country will not be able to vote in the postponed presidential election.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, nearly three-quarters of a million Congolese have fled conflicts in their home country. So far, Uganda has taken in the most Congolese refugees, with many living in harsh conditions in camps surrounding Lake Albert. Some refugees have put down roots in their host country, like in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

We also stay in the DRC to take a look at the state of the country’s infrastructure, one of the bargaining chips some politicians are using to shore up support in the upcoming poll.

Founded before the country's independence, the international port of Matadi is one of the DRC's few access points to the sea. Day and night, employees unload containers full of imported products, heading for the markets of Kinshasa. Since the creation of the port, not much has changed, and most of the equipment is now well out of date.