DR Congo further delays Dec 30 poll in two conflict zones

DR Congo on Wednesday announced that key elections due to take place nationwide on December 30 would be postponed to March in two regions troubled by violence.

However, the delay will not affect the nationwide timetable for the presidential ballot, which is being held alongside legislative and provincial elections, the national election commission CENI said.

The polls, already postponed three times, are due to bring the curtain down on the era of President Joseph Kabila, in charge of the mineral-rich country for nearly 18 turbulent years.

"The elections in the Beni region and the cities of Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province as well as Yumbi in the (southwest) Mai-Ndombe province initially scheduled for December 30 will now be held in March," CENI said.

The triple elections were due to have been held last Sunday after a long period of political uncertainty.

But national election supervisors ordered a week-long postponement, blaming a warehouse fire that destroyed voting machines and ballot papers earmarked for Kinshasa.