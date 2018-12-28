Africa

DRC opposition leader Martin Fayulu takes clear lead ahead of Sunday's election

28 December 2018 - 12:03 By Reuters
Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu waves to supporters as he campaigns in Goma, North Kivu, in the DRC, on December 6 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Samuel Mambo

Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu has become the clear favourite to win Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) long-delayed election on Sunday, with the government-backed candidate trailing in third place, according to a new poll.

Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, was little known when he was picked as the joint candidate of an opposition coalition in November, but extensive campaigning, including in Ebola-hit eastern regions, has since boosted his profile.

The latest election poll by a New York-based research group showed Fayulu leapfrogging from third place in October to the top spot with 44% support. He was ahead of the former frontrunner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, on 23%, and the ruling party's Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary on 18%.

"The polls reveal an electorate eager for change. A large majority supports the opposition," Congo Research Group (CRG), which commissioned the polling on which the survey was based, said in a statement.

"Fayulu ... is the clear favourite to win elections if they are free and fair," it said in a statement.

The opposition has repeatedly expressed concern over the authorities' handling of the election, meant to bring about the first democratic transition of power in the vast, mineral-rich central African country. 

